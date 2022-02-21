THI TV: Hubert Davis Louisville Postgame Presser

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 70-63 win over Louisville on Monday night in the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Brady Manek with 17 points. RJ Davis and Caleb Love each had 16 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds.

UNC improves to 20-8 overall and 12-5 in the ACC while the Cardinals drop to 12-15 overall and 6-11in the ACC.