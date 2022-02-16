THI TV: Hubert Davis Pittsburgh Postgame Presser

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 76-67 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love who scored 19 points. Brady Manek had a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. Leaky Black and Kerwin Walton added 11 points each.

UNC drops to 18-8 overall and 10-5 in the ACC while the Panthers improve to 11-16 overall and 6-10 in the ACC.