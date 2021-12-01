THI TV: Hubert Davis Postgame Presser

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after UNC's 72-51 win over UNC Michigan on Wednesday night in the Dean E. Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Caleb Love with 22 points. Dawson Garcia scored 14 points. Armando Bacot had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds.

North Carolina improves to 5-2 overall while Michigan falls to 4-3