CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Thursday at the Smith Center in advance of the seventh-ranked Tar Heels game at Duke on Saturday night.

UNC goes into the game leading the ACC with a 16-3 league mark, while Duke is 15-4. The Tar Heels are playing for an outright conference title. If they lose, the teams would tie for the ACC title.

Since 2001, UNC has met Duke in the final game of the regular season eight times with a chance to win the ACC regular season title, and has won all eight: 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 20212, 2016, 2019.

UNC is 24-6 overall and Duke is also 24-6. The game tips at 6:30 inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.

*Davis was asked a few changes about if he’s changed as a coach since the epic win at Duke two years ago. Among the responses he gave, Davis settled on saying he has because all experiences are a blessing, which includes last season’s struggles.

*Staying on last season, UNC failed to make the NCAA Tournament after starting the season ranked No. 1 in the nation. Davis was asked what he learned and if this season offers any vindication given the criticism he received.

Again, Davis said all seasons have a purpose, whether it’s cloudy or sunny, and all experiences are a blessing because they give you a chance to learn. Davis said he has grown as a coach, so when asked how, he replied:

“Experience,” he replied. “Going through; I think it’s really good going through sunny and rainy days. I think it makes you stronger, it makes you even more thankful, appreciative. I’m thankful for the experiences that I’ve had, the cloudy days and the sunny days.”

*Davis doesn’t get into the overall importance of games, stages, hype, or anything. So, even when asked if it’s fitting the ACC regular season title coming down to a meeting between these rivals, he didn’t go that route.

*Carolina’s coach says one area his team is different from the first meeting with Duke is they are better on the defensive end. He really likes how they’ve played the last few games.

*Duke face-guarded RJ Davis in the first meeting, so how do the Heels prepare for that happening this time?

*RJ Davis likely will win ACC Player of the Year, and Caleb Love likely will win Pac-12 Player of the Year. Davis expressed his thoughts about them being so honored.