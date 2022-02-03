THI TV: Hubert Davis Pre-Duke Presser, Notes & Pulled Quotes

**************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Thursday afternoon in advance of the Tar Heels’ game at home Saturday versus No. 9 Duke.

Davis was asked about the rivalry itself, when he played in it, that this will be his first time in it as a head coach, his relationship with Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski, his team’s play of late, Caleb Love, defending the Blue Devils, and much more.

Above is the full video of Davis’ press conference, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*Caleb Love is in a shooting slump, putting it mildly, as the sophomore guard has made only 24 of 92 shots from the field over the last six games, which is 26.1 percent. He is 12-for-35 from three-point range in that span, which is 34.2 percent. So, inside the arc, Love is just 12-for-57 in those games, which is a shocking 21.1 percent.

He has done some other things well on the floor, and he has gotten to the foul line quite a bit, sinking 29 of 34 attempts in the same span, with 32 of the free throws coming during UNC’s current four-game win streak.

What kinds of conversations has Davis had with his talented guard to get him back on track, especially with such a huge game coming up Saturday?

“Caleb has had a fantastic season,” Davis said. “I’m just so proud of Caleb. The difference between him his freshman year and his sophomore year is drastic on both ends of the floor. He’s a guy, from an offensive standpoint, that can consistently create his shot at any point against anybody. I feel like his understanding of when to shoot and when to pass, when to distribute the right plays, has gotten better and better every game.

“Defensively, he’s always excited about defending one of the top perimeter players, so I’ve been really happy with him defensively. There’s more to the game than shooting the basketball. There’s more to the game than percentages in particular games, and there’s more to the game than what happened last year.

“I’m very happy that Caleb Love is on North Carolina’s basketball team, and I’m very glad that he’ll be on the floor wearing a Carolina jersey on Saturday.”





*Carolina has won four consecutive games after a horrible two-game stretch at Miami and Wake Forest in which the Tar Heels lost by a combined 50 points. Both combined to shoot 50 percent from the floor, including 42.6 percent from three-point range, plus they combined to score 43 fast break points, 51 points off UNC turnovers, and 64 points in the paint.

In Carolina’s four-game win streak, its opponents have combined to shoot 39.6 percent from the floor, including 35.1 percent from the perimeter. They have also averaged 10 points off Tar Heels turnovers, eight fast break points, and 28 points in the paint. Davis likes the way his team has defended of late.

“I think one of the things that has really helped our defense over the last couple of weeks is us taking care of the basketball. At the beginning of the year, we were giving up too many points in the paint, and so that’s something that we talked about and something that we practiced and stressed that no layups and dinks and that we need to protect the paint.

“Since coming back from Connecticut, I feel like consistently we’ve done a better job of doing that. But over the last couple of weeks, I think the thing that has really helped us defensively, is we’ve been taking care of the basketball.

“Those games against Miami and Wake Forest we turned the ball over a lot. And when we turned the ball over, they pretty much converted on every turnover that we had. And so, that hurts your defense.

“One of the things we’ve talked about to help us defensively is how efficient we are on the offensive end. If we make shots, they have to come back against our set defense. If we take good shots, even if we miss, we have defensive balance.”





*Paolo Banchero leads Duke in scoring at 17.8 points per contest. He is shooting 31.8 percent from the perimeter, but is at 55.2 percent inside the arc. Wendell Moore is having a terrific junior campaign averaging 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists while shooting 40.3 percent from outside.

Freshman Trevor Keels is at 11.4 points, and 7-foot-1 sophomore center Mark Williams is averaging 10 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. Add to that, freshman AJ Griffin has averaged 12.3 points over his last 12 games.

The assumption is Leaky Black will be on Banchero, but Davis wouldn’t tip his hand on that or say the main focus is to slow Banchero. Duke has plenty of weapons, and perhaps none of the Blue Devils impress Davis more than the 6-foot-10 freshman Banchero.

“Paolo is an unbelievable player,” Davis said. “With his size and athleticism, his ability to be able to score on many different spots pretty much anywhere out there on the floor, he can dominate points in the paint by posting up, he can finish with either hand, he can shoot the ball from the outside, and he’s an excellent ballhandler.

“And he’s a really good passer as well; a willing and a really good passer. And he’s really aggressive on the offensive end. He’s one of the most skilled bigs that I’ve ever seen in college basketball, and he’s having a terrific season. So, whomever is guarding Paolo, it will be a difficult task because he’s that good of a player.”





*This will be Davis’ first Duke-UNC game as a head coach and the last one in Chapel Hill for Krzyzewski. Does any of that have a special meaning for the Carolina coach, or is it business as usual?

“I’m just not really thinking about that,” Davis said. “I know that it’s a special moment, but my focus is on doing my job. And my job is to prepare and to coach this team, and to prepare this team to play the best that they can on Saturday, that’s my job.

“My job is to coach the University of North Carolina, and so that’s where my focus is. I don’t spend hardly any time at all thinking about things that take me away from what’s the most important thing, and the most important thing is for me to coach and to prepare these guys every day to become the best that they can individually, and to help this team become the best team it can become.”





*Davis spent seven years at ESPN and was on hand for many games at Duke and road games in which the Blue Devils were involved, so what is his relationship like with Coach K?

“I don’t have very much a relationship with Coach K, but I have unbelievable, words can’t express thoughts and praise for him,” Davis said. “What he has done, not only for Duke University, the basketball program, for college basketball, for basketball in general, for international basketball, and to do it at the level that he’s done it with such longevity and success, it’s much to be praised.

“I don’t have a deep relationship with him because I never played for him. But the times that I interacted with him in the seven years that I was with ESPN, the brief moments that I talked to him before and after games when we’ve played against each other have been great and have been special. He’s a terrific coach and terrific person.”





*Sophomore forward Dawson Garcia remains in Minnesota dealing with some family illnesses and will not be available again for the Tar Heels when the Blue Devils visit.

“At this point, there is no update on Dawson,” Davis said. “I’m very happy that he is spending this time with family. I feel like that’s the best place for him to be right now. This team and this program 100 percent loves and supports Dawson and his family. They are always on our thoughts and our minds and our prayers throughout the day, and we miss Dawson.

“He will not be available for Saturday’s game.”







