THI TV: Hubert Davis Pre-Georgia Tech Full Presser & Transcript

********************************************************************************************

********************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Friday in advance of the Tar Heels’ ACC opener Sunday at Georgia Tech to discuss the Yellow Jackets, his team connecting positive performances, and much more.

Above is the full video of Davis’ Q&A session, and below is complete transcript of what he had to say:





Q: Now that you are the head coach, do you get any time to watch other basketball games?

DAVIS: “Not much time I don't, one of the things that I want to focus on is our team. I do get a little a chance to watch a little bit of other teams and the NBA, but I don't get as much time as being the head coach other than focusing on this team and that's exactly where I want to be and that's exactly what I want to do. So, I'm enjoying having that single focus on us improving on us getting better and us finding out what kind of team we can be this year.”





Q: How do you feel about the ACC going into the opener?

DAVIS: "I'm so proud to be a part of this conference I think the ACC is the best conference in college basketball and it's an honor and a privilege to be a part of this conference. But my focus is on the University of North Carolina it's not on the conference is not on the ACC it's about North Carolina and us becoming the best team that we can become.

“I've said this before and I preached to the team every day and this is the way that I have always approached my own personal career, is a single focus on the preparation, on the process, and the practice and the play will take care of itself. So, in regard to what I'm looking at is I'm looking at the University of North Carolina, our team, and how can we become the best team that we can become and that's the way that I approach it for the remainder of the year.”





Q: Do you like having an ACC game mixed into the non-conference schedule?

DAVIS: “I love the opportunity to play a game against quality opponents with Georgia Tech is now we get an opportunity to play a conference game on the road against a really good Georgia Tech team. And it's always it's always been fun competitive games against Georgia Tech especially on their home floor probably the only thing in regards to the scheduling that I wish that it would be different.

“I wish that you know our players weren't in the middle of finals today is the first day of finals so they have that for a week and a half and you know the name under each one of our player's names it's called student-athlete and so and student is first and so having a game and a conference game in the middle love finals for a student-athlete and I just wish that it was scheduled at a different time.”





Q: What is the challenge for you to get the team to repeat the performance they had against Michigan?

DAVIS: “Well that's one of the things that I talked to them about after the game on Wednesday night. I will continue to send that type of message at practice today and tomorrow in our preparation for our game on Sunday against Georgia Tech. We need to, in order to validate a win, you have to play as well, and you have to win the next game. So, in terms of validating our effort, and our attention to detail, how well we played on both ends of the floor.

“You validate that by the way that you play against Georgia Tech. After the Georgia Tech game, you validate yourself by the next game and so that's the message that I spoke to the team after the game on Wednesday, and I will continue to send that message through the next couple of days leading up to Georgia Tech on Sunday.





Q: Staying with that, how vital is Caleb Love in you being able to connect the games, and what specifically does he need to do so that he does connect these performances?

DAVIS: “Caleb has gotten so much better from last year to this year in so many different areas. Against Michigan, I was so pleased and so excited and happy for everybody to see the development of Caleb and how much he’s grown on both ends of the floor. You can see his ability to be able to score; he can create his shot any time he wants to on the offensive end, but he can also create (shots) for his teammates.

“His passing has gotten so much better, his decision making – I think he’s the only player on our team that has a two-to-one assist-to-turnover ratio, and he’s doing a terrific job of taking care of the basketball.

“I think he really likes the challenge defensively against the top wing players on the opposing teams. The job that he did against (Michigan’s) Eli Brooks, and the minutes that he was playing, I was very proud of him. That’s something that we expect and require of him every day at practice and every day in a game.

“I was very happy and excited for everyone to be able to see what I’ve been seeing every day at practice.”





Q: Georgia Tech has beaten you guys the last couple of years, what is it about the Yellow Jackets that has been such a challenge?

DAVIS: “They’ve beaten us the last couple of years because they’ve been very good. They’ve been extremely talented. When you’re talking about Moses (Wright), and (Jose) Alvarado, and (Jordan) Usher, and (Michael) Devoe, those are big-time unbelievable college players, and also NBA players.

“The reason that it’s been tough and competitive games, specifically the last two times against Georgia Tech, is because they’ve been really good. They’ve been great defensively, they change up, they keep you off balance on the offensive end, (and) because they change defense on multiple possessions whether they’re playing a zone or a match-up or a man-to-man.

“And then on the offensive end, they have tremendous movement. They have a lot of Princeton-style offense where everybody is cutting, everybody is moving. And when you have gifted offensive players that can shoot the ball from the outside, that poses problems for you.

“But, we’re pretty good, too, and I’m excited about playing Georgia Tech because they’re a great team and it’s going to give us an opportunity to compete against an outstanding program.”





Q: Georgia Tech plays at one of the slower tempos among teams from major coverages, ranking No. 151 by KenPom, you guys haven’t really played a team yet that wants to slow it down, I wanted to see how well equipped you feel you might be in a game like this?

DAVIS: “I think they’re really good in transition. From a defensive standpoint, when they’re able to get steals and deflections, and they also want to force you into long three-point shots up against the shot clock, they do an excellent job rebounding one-through-five. And from an offensive transition standpoint, they can get out in transition faster than anyone.

“I don’t believe they like to slow it down on every possession, I think they’re trying to score in transition, especially off of long jump shots and turnovers. But once a defense is set, they’re methodical in terms of running their offense and getting the shot that they want.

“They have the luxury of having Michael Devoe (25.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 1.5 spg), who is playing better than any guard in the country right now. Offensively, he in a rhythm that I haven’t really seen much at all in terms from three-point range, getting to the free throw line, able to distribute.

“And so, what allows us to get into our pace, is us defensively. When we’re locked in and we’re goo defensively, that allows us to get stops. Our length and athleticism allows us to get rebounds, and then that gets us in transition. So, what will de a determining factor in terms of what kind of pace we would like to play and get to play Sunday at 3.”





Q: You’ve played on the road a few times already, I was wondering if there’s anything to your routine you do that is different from what UNC did on the road under Coach Williams?

DAVIS: “It’s very similar. Our preparation specifically on the road is the same that it would be under Coach Williams. The reason being is because I like the way that we prepared the nine years that I was an assistant. It was a rhythm and a routine that worked, and it’s been tried and tested, and I liked it. So, in terms of that, our preparation on the road is the same.

“One thing that we are doing a little bit differently this road trip is tomorrow when we land, after we practice and land in Atlanta, we’re going to go to their gym and have a 30-45 minute shooting session. Since our game is at 3 o’clock; it’s an interesting time to whether you get up really early for a shoot around or you sleep in.

“And one of the things that I always believed in is for our guys to get used to the lighting, get used to the surroundings, and the rims, and the gym. And so that gives us an opportunity to do that on Saturday night. So that might be different than something that Coach Williams have done, but that’s what we’re gonna do tomorrow.”





Q: Could you expand on the challenges Michael Devoe (6-foot-5) presents for your defense?

DAVIS: “One, he’s a very gifted player. As I said before, he can shoot from three, has a mid-range game, has the ability to get to the basket and finish. He’s an experienced player. He’s a fifth-year senior, so he’s been in big-time games and has made big shots in big moments, so he understands how to play in those as well.

“He’s a gifted passer. He understands when to shoot and when to pass, and he can play not only the shooting guard position, but he can also play point guard. So he can initiate the offense as well. And he’s aggressive. He’s not a standstill spot-up shooter, he’s not a guy that is just coming off of screens, he can score off the bounce and he can score off the catch.

“They’re looking for him every possession on the offensive end. They’re looking for ways for him to get open, for him to create, and he has the minutes, green light, and he has the giftedness to be able to do it. And it will be a fun challenge for Leaky Black, who is done an outstanding job defensively. Justin McKoy, Dontrez Styles, and even Caleb Love can find himself on him as well.

“He’s a great player that’s playing at an extremely high level right now.”





Q: Going back to you guys shooting once you arrive in Atlanta, as a player and a shooter, was their any kind of ritual or habits you had when you would go into a new or a road gym to get acclimated?

DAVIS: “I did. I always wanted to get into the gym early or the day before. Or if there was no shootaround, I would get up early in the morning and get extra time our there on the floor. I think it’s always good to feel comfortable from an offensive standpoint. It’s all about rhythm, so when you’re going into a new arena or a new gym, new surroundings, it’s about rhythm and about a feel.

“The more comfortable you feel out there on the floor, I think the better you are on the offensive end. The same way as a coach I’m trying to prepare these guys as a team getting out there and getting as many shots as possible.

"I’ve never seen a situation where it hurts you shooting too much. So, getting into the gym and getting extra shots and putting ourselves in a place that allows us to play a really good game on Sunday, getting in the gym on Saturday I think helps us put us there. And I’m excited about getting down there.”







