THI TV: Hubert Davis Pre-Opener Press Conference & Transcript

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Monday to discuss his team’s season-opener Tuesday at home versus Loyola (MD), his path to this point, his father, his expectations of the players, and much more.

On the speech he gave to the team after the loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament last March, something the players have mentioned in recent months.





On the speech he gave to the team after the loss to Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament last March, something the players have mentioned in recent months.

DAVIS: “After the Wisconsin game I was upset, I was frustrated, and at the end season Coach Williams always gives us assistants a little bit of time to be able to speak if we have anything on our minds. For eight years as an assistant, when coach has asked me at the end of the season did I have anything to that I wanted to say to the team, I had always said ‘No.’ So this was the first time I actually said, ‘Yes.’

“I wanted to let them know that this wasn’t Carolina. It wasn’t Carolina to lose in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, it wasn’t Carolina to lose in that fashion. I wanted guys that were committed to being a part of this program, being a part of this team, and achieving all of the team goals that we’ve always wanted to achieve every year.

“I gave an opening to every guy on there. If they weren’t locked in and had both feet in, if they didn’t unpack their bags and give this program everything that they had, then they needed to leave. They needed to transfer. I wanted guys fully committed. I wanted the guys that wanted to be here, wanted to be a part of this program and this history. I was clear and definitive in what I wanted to communicate to them after the Wisconsin game.”





On if he has anything special planned for his first game, maybe certain family members coming, perhaps even his uncle, UNC legend Walter Davis?

DAVIS: “Not at all. It’s going to be the people that have been there throughout my entire life. One of the things I’ve always said as a player the first thing I did running out of the tunnel whether it was in high school, college or the NBA, was always look for my dad. I just wanted to catch eyes with him, and it was great to have that feeling of knowing that regardless of whatever happened at the game, I had somebody on my side.

“So, he’ll be at the game. He’s always been there for me. He’s been as a player, he’s been there as a coach, he’s been there as a dad. Obviously, my family will be there. My oldest song, Elijah is coming from college, so he’s gonna come there. So, it’s just regular family that have been there my entire life. Nothing else is different.”





On if he’s going to feel any special emotions tomorrow night.

DAVIS: “It’s funny, a number of people have asked me over the last couple of days, ‘Is this going to be different? It’s the first time that you’re going to walk through the tunnel in a regular season game as the head coach at the University of North Carolina.’

“And yes, I understand it is different because it will be a regular season game, but other than that it just isn’t. I’m a little surprised by the questions from the standpoint of I’ve walked through that tunnel a lot. Like a lot! I played here four years, I played in the NBA for 12 years, ESPN for seven months out of the year I was on national TV pretty much seven days a week. And I was an assistant here for nine years.

“So, that standpoint of having the spotlight on you, yes, I have not been there as a head coach, but I’ve been there before. This isn’t anything different to me. I’ll be walking out there the same way, the emotions and the feelings would be the same way as I have walking through that tunnel the other 2,000 times that I’ve walked through the tunnel.”





On if there will be a transitional period working with rotations, making calls late in games – he hasn’t done that as the head coach in this setting.





DAVIS: “Not as a head coach, no. Obviously, it’s on a much lesser scale, for seven years, I was the head coach of the JV program that we have here. So, I’ve been in situations where you have to make decisions. Again, I’ve played basketball my entire life, I’ve been out there. So I know basketball, I know Carolina basketball, so yes, this will be the first time as the head coach during the regular season. But again, I’ve had a lot of experiences whether it be on the court or on the bench that I can pull from to help me make decisions during a game.”





On the conversation he had with his wife after Roy first approached him about taking over the program. Weighing pros and cons, or was it he knew right away he wanted to do.

DAVIS: “The first thing that we did was we just prayed about it. We wanted to have a peace of mind of where we felt like if Christ wanted us to go. We knew that this was a door that was opened by Him, and we just wanted to be obedient, (to) the door that was opened by Him.

“I will say there is one adjustment: This is the first time that I’ve ever had a job where my wife is in the spotlight as well. The other times it’s always been me. Going around town, they’ll call her, ‘the first lady,’ and that’s different for her. It’s an adjustment for her because she has always been my best friend since we met in high school, and she’s always in some sense been in the background, but now she’s in the forefront. So, it’s been a little of a different experience for her.”





On what 17-year-old Hubert would have thought looking ahead 34 years about him occupying a seat he has revered for nearly his entire life.

DAVIS: “Other than wanting to play here at North Carolina and be a part of this program, and also get my education here, that’s pretty much the only goal, only forward-thinking I’ve done in my entire life. At a young age, I knew that this was where I wanted to go and this is what I wanted to do in terms of being a part of this program.

“When I was at Carolina, I never thought about going to the NBA, it just wasn’t on my mind. My focus was on being the best that I could be at Carolina, and wherever that led me would happen. When I was in the NBA, I never thought about after I finished playing I would love to have a career as an analyst on ESPN. I just never thought about it from ESPN to being an assistant coach, and from an assistant coach to a head coach. From that standpoint, I’ve never planned or thought about it.

“What would I be thinking at 17 years old? I would be thinking at 17 years old, when I was 155 pounds at Lake Braddock High School, that I would never have started and played at Carolina; I would never play 12 years in the NBA; (and) for somebody (who) was in elementary school and in middle school I was in speech therapy class because I had trouble with my pronunciation, I would never have thought that I would have been on ESPN for seven years. And I would never have thought that I would have been able to come back as an assistant coach and now the head coach of North Carolina.

“So, at 17 years old, there’s not much that I would have thought about that has happened in my life, which is the cool thing. That’s a really, really cool thing.”





On his dad’s reaction when Roy Williams told him he wanted him to take the job.

DAVIS: “He was shocked, he was excited, he was scared, he was supportive. Whatever emotion that you can think of, that’s what my father felt. Really when it hit home for him was when he came to the first official practice this year. He was just blown away.

“After practice, and then he sent me a text as soon as got back home to Washington, D.C., and he said, ‘I just would have never imagined, I would have never believed that this could have happened.’ And the only other time that he said that is when I was playing in the NBA, and it was our second preseason game – the first preseason game that we played was against the San Antonio Spurs in Albany, NY, he wasn’t there.

“So the next day, we played at home against the Dallas Mavericks and he was in the front row watching me play in the NBA. And that’s the only other time that my dad said, ‘I never would have imaged, I never would have dreamed that I would be experiencing watching you go through this.’

“It was a lot of fun just talking about that.”





On not really having a starting lineup and basing it on defensive grades, something he and Armando Bacot said after the exhibition game, so how soon before a game does he set his starting lineup?

DAVIS: “Yeah, it is, and I know who I’m going to start tomorrow night. One of the things when I was at Carolina, the starting lineup was all dependent, obviously on positions, but it as dependent on how you graded out defensively. And I really loved that.

“I loved that Coach Smith, even though I could shoot the ball pretty well, for myself personally he held me accountable on being able to do well on the defensive end as well. And that’s what I want to do with these guys. It’s not okay to score 30 points but allow your guy to score 40. You’re going to have to play on both ends of the floor, and I want our guys to be locked in, and for us to be the best defensive team that we can be.

“So, in order to hold each other accountable, I thought that we would bring back the defensive award winners, and allow guys to be rewarded for their effort on the defensive end for being allowed to start. So, I’m looking forward to doing that for the remainder of the year.”





On what his attack plan for Loyola is, maybe some things he wants to harp on.

DAVIS: “One of the things that I felt like from the exhibition that I thought we did really well, was I thought we were really good defensively, especially in the second half. I think at the beginning of the second half, we had ten consecutive stops. That’s pretty impressive.

“Elizabeth City was very athletic and very good and very prepared, so I was really happy defensively. So, going into Loyola, I want us to be really great defensively. That’s an area that I feel like we can be consistent every day. Shots go in, sometimes we make them and sometimes we miss, but one of the things consistently is for us to be great on the defensive end.

“And I really think that we can get some stuff in transition. Because of our defense against Elizabeth City allowed us to get out in transition. And one of the things that I consistently talk to the guys about: we want to sprint to offense, but it’s our pace, it’s our pace. We want to be the fastest team in the country. And a lot of times our defense leads into our pace, and that gives us good offense. And as you can see, we’ve got tremendous versatility on the offensive end amongst our bigs and also our guards, as well.”











