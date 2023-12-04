CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media Monday afternoon at the Smith Center to field questions about his team, his personal experiences playing in the NBA in New York, and Connecticut, which the Tar Heels faced Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

UNC and UConn face off as part of the Jimmy V Classic with both teams ranked in the top 10. Carolina (7-1) comes in at No. 9, and the Huskies (7-1) are ranked No. 5. The game tips at approximately 9:15 PM, as it follows the first game of the evening matching Illinois versus Florida Atlantic. It will air on ESPN.

Above is video of Davis’ press conference, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Among the thing noticeably different about the Tar Heels this season as opposed to last year is the pace with which they play. It’s clearly faster. Evidence: UNC was No. 99 last year in adjusted offensive tempo, but is No. 46 this season, and has been faster than that the last three games.

Davis doesn’t use metrics and doesn’t put too much into stats, he trusts what he sees. But he still gauges pretty well. Davis says he senses all the time how his team is playing, including their pace.

*Davis was asked several questions about RJ Davis’s improve shots he’s getting this season, comfort playing with Elliot Cadeau, and being a clear leader on the team. He said he doesn’t like to compare things to last year, but acknowledged he’s getting better shots and has meshed nicely with Cadeau.

*Harrison Ingram has surprised some of his teammates by how much he plays with, and the well-roundedness of his game. Is he more of an impact player than his coach anticipated?

Yes, to a degree. He knew Ingram had game, but what has surprised him the most is his energy and how much juice he gives his teammates.

*Davis was asked multiple questions about UConn, from its length, its grit, high-scoring guard Tristen Newton, 7-foot-2 big man Donovan Clingan, and having a few other guys who continued to last season’s national championship.

*Perhaps the most entertaining part of his presser was when he was asked about being a mild-mannered rookie going to play with the rough-and-tough New York Knicks, who had a reputation as fighters, brawny bullies, and bad boys. Lots of good stuff there.



