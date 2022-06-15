THI TV: Hubert Davis Summer Press Conference & Report

*************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

*************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis took some time out of his busy offseason schedule Wednesday to meet with the media for his summer press conference.

Davis fielded questions for more than a half hour about his returning players, incoming ones, the health of certain Tar Heels, NIL, Armando Bacot’s interesting offseason, the possibility of adding a player through the portal to the roster, and much more.

We will roll out multiple content items on the different things Davis discussed in addition to several items in this report.

This was Davis’ first formal interview session since UNC was in the national championship game in early April.

Above is the full video of Davis’ presser, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he said.

*With Brady Manek gone, opportunity abounds for a couple of returning players, as Puff Johnson and Dontrez Styles will be called on to fill many of those minutes, especially if the program doesn’t add someone from the transfer portal.

Johnson, who is creeping toward 6-foot-9, missed the first two months of last season, but had a solid role in numerous games upon his return. He played 249 minutes in 24 contests averaging 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds. He totaled 11 points twice in the NCAA Tournament, including in 18 minutes of action in the national championship game.

Styles saw action in 30 games, playing 175 minutes. The athletic 6-foot-6 forward combined to play 40 minutes in Carolina’s first two NCAA Tournament games, including 25 in an overtime time over defending national champion and top-seed Baylor. He scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds that afternoon.

“I said all last year that they were really talented,” Davis said about the tandem. “I felt like the type of players that they are, they could really help our team out there on the floor. And throughout the season, both Puff and Dontrez continued to get more playing time during the season because they just continued to get better.

“That’s what I want from them. The’ve got to take the next step. Dontrez is not a freshman anymore, Puff has been healthy, and I want them to build on the things they did well last year, so I can put them in position to have a bigger role next year.

“We need them. We talked about Brady, he’s gone, but we’re not looking for Puff or Dontrez or anyone to replace Brady. Brady’s Brady. And we need everybody, specifically Puff and Dontrez to be themselves – to be the best version of themselves. And the way that they have approached their workouts in the weight room, individual workouts that we’ve done throughout the summer – pickup – puts them in a really good position that they’re going to be in a good spot next year to really help out this team.”

*UNC lost a couple of players to the transfer portal, as guards Anthony Harris and Kerwin Walton moved on. Both found new schools, with Harris committing to Rhode Island and Walton recently to Texas Tech. Otherwise, all of the scholarship Tar Heels that could have returned did, including four starters: Caleb Love, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, and RJ Davis.

Their head coach didn’t give much thought during the season to the decisions each would ultimately make, but he also wasn’t surprised all four players are back.

“No, it’s a surprise to other people but it is not a surprise to me,” the Carolina coach said. “And the reason why it is not a surprise to me is I knew when they would have those types of experiences, that all of us as coaches and former players have had, that they would want to continue to have those types of experiences.

“I got picked first round of the NBA Draft, picked number 20, and if somebody said, ‘You want to go to the New York Knicks in the NBA, or would you like to have another year at North Carolina, there’s just no hesitation, I wish I could have taken a fifth year.

“And for Caleb and RJ, Armando, and Leaky, they finally got to a point where they tasted the type of success that all of us as former players have experienced, and they don’t want to give it up.

“It really makes me feel really good that they had a good time and they enjoyed being here. I’ve always wanted that. I wanted guys that want to be here; I wanted talented basketball players, but I want people that want to be here. And RJ and Caleb, and Leaky and Armando, because of what they have experienced, they want to be here, and that brings a lot of joy to my heart. I think it’s awesome.”

*UNC’s loss to Kansas in the national championship game occurred 73 days ago, but Davis hasn’t exactly been in cruise control since. He has been on the go enough that he hasn’t really had much time to sit back and process the season and his first full year on the job.

“That’s a great question,” Davis said. “Some of you guys have asked (me) to process all the things I’ve gone through, I still haven’t had a chance to really fully process everything. I talked to my wife last week, and since the season has ended, I’ve been in 13 cities.

“It was important to support the UNC guys that were in the playoffs, so I went to Dallas to go see Theo (Pinson) and Reggie Bullock, and then Phoenix to see Cam (Johnson) and then down to Miami to go see Danny Green. I talked about going to Tijuana (Mexico) and being able to support Seth Trimble playing international basketball, and last week I got on a plane and flew to Washington, D.C., to go see Brady work out; he was working out with the Wizards.

“I wanted to give him a hug and tell him how proud I was of him. So, I’ve been all over the place, so I really haven’t had a chance to process what has gone on this past season. Everyone says the second year is different because you’re more familiar with things, but I’m still in the newness of stuff.

“We’re in the middle of camp. This is the first time we’ve run camp in (three) years, and the first time as me as head coach. It’s just everything is new and different, and it’s really exciting. But I’m very, very proud of what these guys have accomplished last year, and I’m really excited about the next season.”

*Will Shaver entered the program in the middle of the season, in that period between the first and second semesters, instead of playing high school as a senior. At 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds, Shaver did not see any action in games, which was part of the plan. He was a redshirt all along, and will be a freshman this coming season.

Shaver made tremendous progress in developing his game, but Davis said this isn’t something he will do again.

“First of all, I love having Will Shaver here,” Davis said. “There’s two things: One, coming in the middle of the year gives him a head start on the other freshmen. He’s been a part of practice, so he was with us during our run, so he has a clear picture of how hard we have to work just to put yourself in position to be a player and have a chance to be in the rotation and be out there on the floor.

“Also, I think it was very hard. I won’t ever do that again. Football does it, but they’re not in season. It was just really difficult in the middle of the season. We were in a sprint, and then Will coming in the middle of the year and joining the sprint. He did a terrific job. The chemistry with him and the rest of the team was absolutely fantastic, it was just a little difficult. It was hard.

“But the benefit that Will got from personally having that experience, I’m very happy with. He is in a great spot now because he came early just in terms of the season and how busy it was. Coming in as a freshman in the middle of the year, I think is very difficult.

“It’s not something that it was a failure or wasn’t bad, in the future I will not do that again. But Will has been great. I’m looking forward to him getting out there on the floor, and I know it was hard for him just to sit there on the bench, and now he has an opportunity to fight for minutes, and I’m glad he’s here.”