THI TV: Hubert Davis Virginia Postgame Presser

CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 74-58 win over Virginia on Saturday afternoon at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double of 29 points and 22 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were Brady Manek with 19 points and Caleb Love with 16 points.

UNC improve to 11-4 overall and 3-1 in the ACC while the Cavaliers drop to 9-6 overall and 3-2 in the ACC.