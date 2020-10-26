TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Javonte Williams ISO Versus NC State

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina running back Javonte Williams ran for 160 yards and scored three touchdowns in the Tar Heels’ 48-21 victory over NC State on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, and THI was on hand to shoot an isolation video of the junior’s amazing performance.

Williams did his damage on 19 attempts, giving him a per-carry average of 8.4 yards on the day. In his last three games, Williams has run for 448 yards on 57 attempts and has scored seven touchdowns, including a 41-yard catch and run into the end zone last week at Florida State.