TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: JJ Jones, Blazin' 7 On 7 Tournament ISO

ROCK HILL, SC – THI was on hand for the Blazin’ 7-On-7 Tournament last weekend in which five prospects from the class of 2021 committed to North Carolina participated.

One of the future Tar Heels is 3-star wide receiver J.J. Jones, who is from Myrtle Beach, SC.

Jones committed to UNC in late May and is one of 16 prospects in Mack Brown’s current class.

Here is an isolation video THI shot of Jones, who was a bit limited due to a minor injury that kept him from some action.