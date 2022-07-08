THI TV: Justin McKoy | Looking Ahead

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones cap off Justin McKoy week by discussing the rising senior North Carolina forward, looking at his junior campaign and projecting forward to this season.

McKoy played 209 minutes in 30 games last season, but had some key roles in the NCAA Tournament. AJ believes there is more to his game than what people saw last season, and lays it out here in this pod.

The Cary, NC, native averaged 1.0 points and 1.4 rebounds per contest. He was 8-for-36 (22.2 percent) from the floor, including 3-for-12 from three-point range. McKoy was 12-for-15 from the free throw line, and had 14 assists, three steals, and three blocked shots.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.