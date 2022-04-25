THI TV: Kamarro Edmonds ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is redshirt freshman running back Kamarro Edmonds, who is among several backs in contention for a spot in the rotation for the coming fall.

Edmonds enrolled last summer but was banged up and did not play in any games during his redshirt season. Edmonds carried the ball four times for 50 yards in the spring game, with a long of 34 yards.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

