{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 16:47:04 -0600') }} basketball Edit

THI TV: Little's Big Day & UNC's 16-1 Run

THI presents a courtside look from the baseline of Nassir Little's performance and UNC's decisive 16-1 run Saturday.
Jenna Miller, THI
Kevin Roy
Tar Heel Illustrated

CHAPEL HILL – THI takes you courtside on the baseline for a look at two key elements of North Carolina’s 77-59 victory over Florida State on Saturday at the Smith Center.

First, we have a video of Nassir Little’s big-time performance, as he finished with 18 points on 6-for-11 shooting and eight rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

Then we have the full video of UNC’s game-sealing 16-1 run in the second half. FSU had cut the UNC lead to 56-52 with 10:36 left when the Heels used a 16-1 run to put away the Seminoles.

Both Videos are below:

Nassir Little Goes for 18 & 8

UNC's 16-1 Run

