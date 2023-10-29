ATLANTA - North Carolina suffered its second loss of the 2023 season as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defeated the Tar Heels 46-42 on Saturday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 17 of 25 passes for 310 yards with 2 touchdowns and ran for a score. Running back Omarion Hampton ran 29 times for 153 yards with 2 touchdowns.

Defensively, the Tar Heels were led by linebacker Power Echols and defensive back Marcus Allen, who had 9 tackles each.

The Tar Heels drop to 3-2 in the ACC and 6-2 overall while Georgia Tech improves to 3-2 in the ACC and 4-4 overall.

Here is what Maye and Cedric Gray said about the loss to the Yellow Jackets.