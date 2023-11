NASSAU, BAHAMAS - North Carolina defeated Northern Iowa 91-69 in the first round of the Bad Boys Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis in the Imperial Arena on Wednesday afternoon.

The No. 14 Tar Heels trailed at the half but outscored the Panthers 56-28 in the second half to advance to the semifinals on Thursday,

UNC had six players in double figures and was led by Harrison Ingram with 16 points. Elliott Cadeau and Cormac Ryan scored 15 points each. RJ Davis added 13 points while Jae'lyn Withers pitched in 11 points and Armando Bacot with 10 points.

North Carolina improves to 4-0 overall while the Panthers fall to 1-3.

Here is what Hubert Davis and four Tar Heels said about the game.