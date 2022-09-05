CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Phil Longo met with the media Monday at the Kenan Football Center to field questions about his unit’s performance in a 63-61 win at Appalachian State on Saturday.

While UNC’s defense had one of its worst outings in years, the offense was spot-on most of the day, and is why the Tar Heels earned the win to improve to 2-0. In fact, defensive coordinator Gene Chizik said he thanked Longo and quarterback Drake Maye for how things played out.

All Carolina’s offense did was rack up 567 yards, 30 first downs, averaged 8.0 yards per snap, was 9-for-14 on third downs, 2-for-2 on fourth downs, 4-for-4 in the red zone with two passing TDs and two rushing TDs.

Maye was 24-for-36 with 352 yards, 4 TDs and no interceptions, plus he ran the ball for 76 yards and a score. Redshirt freshman WR Kobe Paysour caught eight passes for 92 yards and a score filling in at slot for Josh Downs, who did not play because of a lower body injury.

Above is video of Longo’s presser, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*Longo said Maye’s “decision making” was better than in the Florida A&M game and, ‘he graded out pretty high with regards to decision making on plays he had different weapons to go to, different choices, different progressions in the passing game, pulled the ball when he needed to pull it, gave it when he needed to give it, and was really good on protections.

“For a guy that’s only been starting for two weeks, it tells me he’s preparing the right way.”

*UNC Coach Mack Brown said following the game Saturday that he thinks every time Maye throws the ball it’s going to its intended target every time, he has complete confidence in him even after just two starts. Longo was asked if any of Maye’s passes were “next level” throws. And there were.

“He ripped a throw on a vertical to Bryson Nesbit in the end zone to finish the two-minute drive at the end of the first half. That was an impressive throw. Some of his ball-placement stuff has been really good. There’s been a couple of balls that we had, that I think if you’re not working on and not schooled on how to throw the deep ball stuff, you just hang that stuff up and let the receiver go run for it.

“But we had two throws, particularly, one on the left and one on the right. The first one was the opener to J.J. Jones that needs to be a two-ball or a high-laser shot and it’s gotta be inside, and we like it to be a little bit higher. And he put both of them where they needed to be and both were completed, and I think that had a lot to do with ball placement.”

*Staying on Maye’s performance, Longo said, “There aren’t many plays with him we’d like to have back.”

*Seven different Tar Heels scored offensive touchdowns in the App State game (seven have TD receptions already this season), and Longo says spreading around the ball to so many different players stresses opposing defense on every snap.

“It just forces (them) from a personnel standpoint to have to defend everybody.”

*At around the 7-minute mark, Longo discussed the performance of the receivers with Downs out.

*True freshman George Pettaway scored on a 29-yard run in the opener, and Saturday scored on a 21-yard run. He finished with 36 yards on six attempts. His ability to make things happen in space is a huge weapon for the Tar Heels and something Longo wants to use more to their advantage.

“It’s interesting, we were talking about that today, George is very explosive. It’s a good problem to have; but one of problems you have when you do have more players and when you do have more depth is you’ve got to be creative and you’ve got to be intentional probably is the word with regards to getting some of these guys the football.”

Longo continued (at the 9-minute mark) discussing using numerous players and finding ways to get them the ball, and the end-game is getting the best and most explosive players the ball, “and George is certainly one of those guys.”

*At around the 10-minute mark, Longo was asked about not capitalizing with a touchdown following the Cedric Gray interception.

*At around the 13-minute mark, Longo explained why the offense has had success scoring touchdowns in the red zone. He said being more physical up front is a key, “the ability to be able to run down there is huge.” He mentioned physicality a couple of times in his response.

*Near the end of the presser, Longo was asked about Georgia State’s defense, especially seeing them on film against South Carolina and its QB Spencer Rattler over the weekend. Longo is impressed with several Panthers, which he discussed in his response.

