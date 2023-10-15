CHAPEL HILL - Coach Mack Brown spoke to the media after North Carolina's 41-31 win over Miami on Saturday night in Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels were led by quarterback Drake Maye, who completed 17 of 33 passes for 273 yards with 4 touchdowns. Wide receiver Tez Walker caught 6 passes for 132 yards with 3 touchdowns. Running back Omarion Hampton led the ground game with 24 carries for 197 yards with a touchdown.

Defensively, the Tar Heels were led by linebacker Cedric Gray, who had 10 tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery, and an interception. Jack Kaimon Rucker had 6 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks.

The Tar Heels improve to 3-0 in the ACC and 6-0 overall while Miami falls to 0-2 in the ACC and 4-2 overall.



