THI TV: Mack Brown Postgame Press Conference
CHAPEL HILL - UNC Coach Mack Brown met with the media following North Carolina’s 58-55 win over No. 9 Wake Forest Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.
The Tar Heels out scored the Demon Deacons 24-7 in the fourth quarter to come back an win.
Ty Chandler ran 213 yards with four touchdowns and Sam Howell became UNC’s all-time leader in total offense.
The Tar Heels improve to 5-4 on the season while Wake Forest drops to 8-1.