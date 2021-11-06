THI TV: Mack Brown Postgame Press Conference

THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now!

CHAPEL HILL - UNC Coach Mack Brown met with the media following North Carolina’s 58-55 win over No. 9 Wake Forest Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels out scored the Demon Deacons 24-7 in the fourth quarter to come back an win.

Ty Chandler ran 213 yards with four touchdowns and Sam Howell became UNC’s all-time leader in total offense.

The Tar Heels improve to 5-4 on the season while Wake Forest drops to 8-1.