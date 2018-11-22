CHAPEL HILL – It’s senior week at North Carolina, and with the Tar Heels not qualifying for a bowl game means Saturday will be the final game for a senior class that was part of a Coastal Division title in 2015, eight more wins in 2016 but just five over the last two seasons.

They’ve been integral, however, in the Tar Heels not wilting despite two difficult seasons in a row, as they’ve maintained their focus and fight, which is attributed to the group finishing their careers Saturday.

THI caught up with five seniors following Tuesday’s practice to discuss with them their careers, each of which has been unique:

Malik Carney: Carney wasn’t all that highly touted when he arrived but has turned himself into the team’s leader and an NFL prospect. He’s become a very good player at UNC.

Cole Holcomb: The ACC’s leader in tackles, Holcomb arrived as a 185-pound walk on but has started for three years at linebacker and has registered 307 tackles.

Tyler Powell: A defensive end when he got to UNC, Powell was beefed up and moved inside, but eventually developed into a quality inside-outside player who could play any of the four spots on the line.

J.K. Britt: A starter since the middle of his junior season, Britt has played in 46 games as a Tar Heel and is currently second on the team with 57 tackles.

Thomas Jackson: Originally a legacy walk-on, Jackson became a special teams standout and later got into the rotation at wide receiver and earned a scholarship. He has 40 receptions and eight touchdowns in his career.

Regardless of how you feel about the state of the program, it’s recommended you watch these interviews. Each of these kids have been a joy to cover and get to know in the manner we do. You will enjoys these interviews, in particular Carney and Holcomb, whom AJ has interviewed more than anyone on the current roster.