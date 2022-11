CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 30-27 double overtime loss to NC State on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 351 yards of offense but gave up 330 yards to the the Wolfpack.

UNC falls to 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the ACC while the Wolfpack improve to 8-4 overall and 4-4 in the ACC.