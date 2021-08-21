THI TV: Notes & Pulled Quotes From Howell's Saturday Presser

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell met with the media following the Tar Heels’ scrimmage Saturday morning, which was their 15th practice since fall camp started Aug. 5.

Howell discussed his growing chemistry with the wide receivers, freshman running back Caleb Hood, if the defensive front is applying more pressure than a year ago, anticipation of an approaching season of high expectations, and about the ACC’s COVID policies and his personal vaccination status.

Above is video of Howell’s entire interview and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:





*Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome combined for three 1,000-yard receiving seasons over the last two years and are both now in the NFL, so much of the talk in fall camp has been about what receivers have been stepping up, but what about the chemistry Howell has been building with the group? How has that come along?

“I think it’s come a very long way,” Howell said. “We struggled a little bit early on this fall camp. Especially after our scrimmage today, we feel really good. We connected on a lot of throws.

“I think this past week has been really good for us. We’ve developed a level of consistency. The connection feels really good with all of our receivers. I feel really good about where we are with the receiver room. They’ve worked really hard (and) they’ve done everything right. It’s just a matter of me giving them a chance to make plays and they’ve made some really amazing catches all camp, so we’re super excited about those guys.”





*With less than two weeks remaining before the season opener Sept. 3 at Virginia Tech, what does Howell believe he and the team must smooth out before heading to Blacksburg?

“The big thing is consistency on both sides of the ball,” Howell said. “I think we can get better on both sides just being more consistent. I think at times we play some really, really good football at practice and at times we don’t. So, I think the main thing is being really consistent.

“It’s what we’ve struggled with in the past is not being consistent. That’s something we’ve been working on, just trying to take it one play at a time and try to make the most of that one play.”





*The ACC released its policies on how it will handle positive COVID testing this season. Unlike a year ago, there will be no games made up, teams that cannot play will have to forfeit, so there’s a huge risk in players testing positive. And given that UNC is playing for something few Carolina teams have approached before, forgetting a game could destroy their dreams.

With that, UNC Coach Mack Brown recently said his team has still not reached herd immunity, which the ACC has determined is 85 percent of a team being vaccinated. So, Howell was asked if he’s been vaccinated.

“I think that’s one of the great things you have about living in this country is everyone has the chance to do what they want,” Howell said. “Everyone has the freedom whether they want to get the vaccine or not. I don’t talk about those type of things. Obviously, some people got it, some people haven’t gotten it.

“It’s a different time. We saw the guidelines the ACC put out. No one really likes it, but it is what it is, it’s the time we’re going through right now.”





*NC State’s baseball team was in the College World Series in June and positioned to possibly play for the national championship when it was forced to withdraw because so many players tested positive. Howell was asked his thoughts about having seen a team step away from the highest competition because of it.

“It’s sad, man,” he replied. “They worked so hard to get to that point. Everyone knows how hard it is to get to that point, especially in baseball. It sucks to get to the end and have something like that happen. But some things you just can’t control. It’s just sad to see things like that happen, whether it’s at NC State or not, it’s sad to see.”





*The Tar Heels held their second scrimmage Saturday morning. The first one, which was last Saturday, was much more about personnel and determining depth charts, but the second one had more of an emphasis on scheme and execution, though depth chart still was still at play.

The offense had some issues last week, but Howell said they made progress in the second scrimmage.

“I think it was a much better performance from us on the offensive side of the ball this week,” Howell said. “We definitely looked more consistent out there and looked more fluid. We just looked comfortable as an offensive unit.

“I don’t think we looked comfortable in our first scrimmage, and we had a really good week of practice and went out there and showed it today. So, I feel really good about where we are coming out of this scrimmage. It was a really important day for us on offense to just have everything clicking, and we were definitely clicking out there today.”





*One of the things Howell focused on improving and putting to test this month was learning to get rid of the ball quicker. UNC allowed 36 sacks last season, which is way too many, and Howell openly took responsibility for quite a few because he sometimes held on to the ball too long. It was more him wanting to make a play and believing he would, offensive coordinator and QB coach Phil Longo said earlier this month. Howell made this a point of emphasis, so how has he progressed in that area?

“I think it’s just everyone being on the same page and just being one step ahead of the defense,” Howell said. “If we see a certain thing, we know where the ball should go. I think the main thing as far as getting the ball out quicker is me doing a better job of knowing where my running back is on every single play and being able to check it down avoiding a sack.

“It’s something we’ve been working on as a whole offensive unit is eliminating those sacks, and I think everyone can do a better job in helping with that, and it leads with me. I’ve done a better job of getting the ball out quicker, and those guys have done a really good job of when the defensive is (applying) pressure of knowing where to go and know where to expect the ball.”





*Caleb Hood was a quarterback in high school, but UNC recruited him as a running back, and last Sunday, Brown disclosed that Hood was running with the second unit behind Ty Chandler. Howell heaped all kinds of praise on Hood, how he’s progressed since arriving in January, and how Hood changed his original opinion, too.

“I’ve been really impressed with Caleb,” Howell said. “I didn’t know what to expect. He played quarterback in high school and was a phenomenal runner when he was at Richmond. I didn’t know how he’d be as a running back, he’s never done it before, and I think early on he struggled a little bit. He didn’t really know how to run at the running back position.

“He’s worked really hard, he’s put in a lot of time in the film room, and he’s getting to the point now where he just looks comfortable. He’s a smooth runner, he’s a big guy and he does a really good job running routes out of the backfield. And he has a great understanding of the game…

“Early on, I probably didn’t think he had a chance to play any meaningful snaps this year, and I think I’ve completely changed my mind now, and he’s earned some playing time. I feel really good about Caleb.”



