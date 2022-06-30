THI TV: Puff Johnson | Looking Ahead

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones close out Puff Johnson week here at THI by discussing the North Carolina junior forward, how his game has grown, and how he will fit into the Tar Heels’ rotation for next season.

Jacob & AJ dive into Johnson’s game coming alive late this past season, three times scoring in double figures beginning in a win at NC State on Feb. 26, his play in the national title game, and how Johnson finally having a normal offseason in Chapel Hill will help his game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

