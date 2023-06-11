THI TV: Recent UNC Football Shows & Pods
North Carolina ended spring football practice April 15, and since then, we were busy recapping what was learned and looking ahead some, plus offering our offsesaon content.
So, for those who may have missed some of our shows, here are links to what we’ve done since spring practice ended:
***Can UNC Realistically Compete For A National Title In Football?
***How Close Was UNC To Competing For A Title Under Brown Part 1?
***Who Will Be UNC's QB Following The Maye Era?
***Top 5 UNC Football Teams AJ Has Covered
***What Is The Loudest We've Ever Heard Kenan Stadium?
***What Should UNC's Future Non-ACC Schedules Look Like?
***Is Mack Brown Under Pressure Entering 2023?
***How Can UNC Improve The Game Day Atmosphere In & Around Kenan Stadium?
***Is A Divisionless ACC A Good Or Bad Thing For UNC?!
***Recent Departures + Who Might UNC Land In The Portal?
***What Did We Learn About UNC's Early Enrollees This Spring?
***How Did UNC's Defensive Transfers Do This Spring?
***How Did UNC's Offensive Transfers Do This Spring?
***What We Learned About UNC's Defense This Spring
***Did UNC Have A Successful Spring + Portal Moves Imminent? | The UNC Football Show | Ep. 27
***What Did We Learn About UNC's Offense This Spring?!