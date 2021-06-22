THI TV: Rico Walker ISO | Mack Brown Showtime Camp

CHAPEL HILL – Rico Walker is a 4-star class of 2023 outside linebacker who attends Hickory (NC) High School and was one of the standout performers and major targets at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday evening at North Carolina’s Koman Practice Complex. THI was there to shoot an ISO video of Walker and some other key UNC targets.

At 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, Walker has a bevy of impressive offers, including from Penn State, Georgia, Michigan, Florida, Arizona State, and of course, UNC, plus many others. Walker has been a strong target of UNC’s for some time and is someone THI has watched in person multiple times.

Here is our ISO video of Rico Walker: