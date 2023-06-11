On Monday, May 8, THI started our Daily Drop podcast, as we will post one five days a week at around 11 AM, give or take a few minutes.

The topics will vary from current to past, future, serious, fun, and everything in between. We will try to rotate basketball and football, and the plan is to run these throughout the offseason. We might continue once football practice starts in early August, but that hasn’t yet been determined.

So, here is where we will post links daily moving forward. So, if you happened to miss some Daily Drops, you can come here and easily find previous pods. Many will have long shelf lives, especially during the offseason.

Please make sure to share your thoughts on our message boards, we want to know what you guys think about all things we discuss related to North Carolina Tar Heels football, basketball, and recruiting.