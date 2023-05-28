THI TV: The Daily Drops From May 22-26
***********************************************************************
Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month
***********************************************************************
On Monday, May 8, THI started our Daily Drop podcast, as we will post one five days a week at around 11 AM, give or take a few minutes.
The topics will vary from current to past, future, serious, fun, and everything in between. We will try to rotate basketball and football, and the plan is to run these throughout the offseason. We might continue once football practice starts in early August, but that hasn’t yet been determined.
So, here is where we will post links daily moving forward. So, if you happened to miss some Daily Drops, you can come here and easily find previous pods. Many will have long shelf lives, especially during the offseason.
Please make sure to share your thoughts on our message boards, we want to know what you guys think about all things we discuss related to North Carolina Tar Heels football, basketball, and recruiting.
Week 3
May 22 - What UNC Basketball Season Was More More Disappointing: 2002 or 2023?
May 23 - What Is The Loudest We've Ever Heard Kenan Stadium?
May 24 - Loudest Games & Moments In The Smith Center
May 25 - Top 5 UNC Football Teams AJ Has Covered
Week 2
May 15 - In-Depth On UNC 2024 Commit Drake Powell's Game
May 16 - What Is UNC's Retention Rate The Last 4 Years?
May 17 - Is It Fair To Compare Hubert Davis To Matt Doherty?
May 18 - Is Mack Brown Under Pressure Entering 2023?
May 19 - What Should UNC's Future Non-ACC Schedules Look Like?