FLASH SALE: 50% off 1-year THI subscription & have a chance at winning 3 FREE tickets to the Miami-UNC game Saturday night.

North Carolina will look to extend its win steak opening the season to six games Saturday when No. 25 Miami visits Kenan Stadium for a 7:30 PM kickoff in a game that will air nationally on ABC.

The No. 12 Tar Heels are 5-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC, the Hurricanes are 4-1 and 0-1.

In this edition of the UNC Football Show, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the many storylines of the week. Among them:

-Injuries

-Carolina’s ranking

-The 5-0 start and Mack Brown’s message

-Getting Tez Walker back

-And they preview the Miami game

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

FLASH SALE: 50% off 1-year THI subscription & have a chance at winning 3 FREE tickets to the Miami-UNC game Saturday night.