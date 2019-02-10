CHAPEL HILL – Roy Williams said he had to coach toughness to his team over the first 37 minutes of Saturday’s game versus Miami at the Smith Center, which means he didn’t over the final eight minutes of the contest.

That includes the last three minutes of regulation and the entire overtime period of the Tar Heels’ 88-85 victory, the team’s seventh consecutive triumph.

Most UNC fans saw those final eight minutes either in person or on television, but THI’s camera was courtside, so we thought you’d like to see how it unfolded through one of our lenses, which includes the mad celebration as the game ended that took place almost in our lap.