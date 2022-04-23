THI TV: Travis Shaw ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is true freshman defensive tackle Travis Shaw, who enrolled in January. A 5-star prospect from Greensboro, NC, Shaw was the No. 15 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 3 at his position, and No. 1 in North Carolina.

Shaw closed spring practice at 350 pounds, but even though he still needs to lose 20 pounds, the staff was very positive about his play in the spring and potential moving forward.

