THI TV: Tychaun Chapman ISO | Mack Brown Showtime Camp

CHAPEL HILL – Tychaun Chapman is a 3-star all-purpose back in the class of 2022 who has been committed to North Carolina since last December, and he was at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday evening at North Carolina’s Koman Practice Complex. THI was there to shoot an ISO video of Chapman and some other key UNC targets.

At 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Chapman has played wide receiver throughout his career at Princess Anne High School in Virginia Beach, VA, but this past season he also ran the ball as a running back and jet sweeps as a receiver. Comparisons in his area have been drawn to former Tar Heel Dazz Newsome.

Chapman lined up with the wide receivers during Saturday’s camp, so here is our ISO video of Tychaun Chapman:



