TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: UNC Football ISO Series| DJ Jones

It may now fully be the offseason, but THI still has plenty of unique content to roll out, so today, staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue their series taking a look at multiple individual North Carolina Tar Heels with clips, images, and their takes on the players for the 2021 team that has very high aspirations.

So here is the third installment as Jacob and AJ discuss sophomore running back D.J. Jones.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

