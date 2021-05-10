 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: UNC Football ISO Series | Ty Chandler
football

THI TV: UNC Football ISO Series | Ty Chandler

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

It may now fully be the offseason, but THI still has plenty of unique content to roll out, so today, staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue their series taking a look at multiple individual North Carolina Tar Heels with clips, images, and their takes on the players for the 2021 team that has very high aspirations.

So here is the fourth installment as Jacob and AJ discuss Tennessee transfer super senior running back Ty Chandler.

*Video clips by Jacob Turner & Kevin Roy.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.


