THI TV: UNC Football ISO Series | William Barnes

THI continues our offseason look at the North Carolina football program, focusing on individual players, as staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look at multiple individual North Carolina Tar Heels with clips, images, and their takes on the players for the 2021 team that has very high aspirations.

So here is the tenth installment as Jacob and AJ discuss junior offensive lineman William Barnes.

*Video clips shot by Kevin Roy and Jacob Turner.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.