THI TV: UNC Football Shows From The Last Several Weeks
North Carolina ended spring football practice a few weeks ago, and since then, we’ve been busy recapping what was learned and looking ahead some.
So, for those who may have missed some of our shows, here are links to what we’ve done over the last several weeks:
***How Can UNC Improve The Game Day Atmosphere In & Around Kenan Stadium?
***Is A Divisionless ACC A Good Or Bad Thing For UNC?!
***Recent Departures + Who Might UNC Land In The Portal?
***What Did We Learn About UNC's Early Enrollees This Spring?
***How Did UNC's Defensive Transfers Do This Spring?
***How Did UNC's Offensive Transfers Do This Spring?
***What We Learned About UNC's Defense This Spring
***Did UNC Have A Successful Spring + Portal Moves Imminent? | The UNC Football Show | Ep. 27
***What Did We Learn About UNC's Offense This Spring?!