Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

THI TV: UNC Post-Wagner Press Conference

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated


CHARLOTTE - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, and Jae'Lyn Withers met with the media on Thursday afternoon in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, following the Tar Heels' 90-62 victory over No. 16 Wagner in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Bacot scored 20 points in the win to go along with 15 rebounds, while Davis recorded a game-high 22 points. Withers added in a season-high 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

North Carolina advances to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against No. 9 Michigan State.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement