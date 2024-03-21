



CHARLOTTE - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, RJ Davis, and Jae'Lyn Withers met with the media on Thursday afternoon in the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, following the Tar Heels' 90-62 victory over No. 16 Wagner in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament.

Bacot scored 20 points in the win to go along with 15 rebounds, while Davis recorded a game-high 22 points. Withers added in a season-high 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

North Carolina advances to the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday against No. 9 Michigan State.



