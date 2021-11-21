THI TV: UNC-Tennessee Postgame Press Conference

UNCASVILLE, CT - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, and Brady Manek met with the media after the Tar Heels’ 89-72 loss to Tennessee in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Sunday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Manek, who scored 24 points. Bacot had a double-double of 16 points and 12 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures were RJ Davis with 14 points and Caleb Love with 12 points.

North Carolina drops to 3-2 overall while Tennessee improves to 3-1.

