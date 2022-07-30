THI TV: UNC WR Practice Drills

********************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for North Carolina’s second practice of fall camp, which was also open to the public and held Saturday inside Kenan Stadium, and shot the following video of the Tar Heels’ wide receivers.

UNC opened camp Friday at the Koman Practice Complex, but went inside Kenan on Saturday to accommodate the approximately 2,000 fans that showed up to watch.

The Heels kick off their season August 27 at home versus Florida A&M.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.