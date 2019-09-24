Full Weekend: One Commit, Two Other Visitors
This past weekend, the North Carolina football team dropped a close one to Appalachian State on the gridiron but the UNC basketball staff hosted three important visitors before concluding the weeke...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news