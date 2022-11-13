WINSTON-SALEM – North Carolina survived another road nailbiter on Saturday night at Truist Field by scoring late after getting a crucial turnover, and the stopping Wake Forest on fourth down with 1:14 remaining to secure a 36-34 victory, assuring the Tar Heels of the ACC Coastal Division championship.

Cam Kelly intercepted Wake quarterback Sam Hartman’s pass with 4:20 remaining leading to a Noah Burnette 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left to play. Then, UNC shut down Wake on its next possession, ending the game.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye passed for 448 yards and three touchdowns and Josh Downs caught 11 passes for 154 yards and three scores for the No. 15 Tar Heels, who improved to 9-1 overall and 6-0 in the ACC. UNC also became the first team in program history to win six road games, finishing the year 6-0.

Wake dropped to 6-4 overall and 2-4 in the ACC.

Here are some tidbits from Carolina’s win over the Demon Deacons:



