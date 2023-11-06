Tidbits: Heels Beat Highlanders
CHAPEL HILL – The 19th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels, stepping into a season of high stakes and even higher expectations, took to the court at the Dean Smith Center with a new roster Monday night, and pulled away for an 86-70 victory over Radford.
Last season's shadow, marked by an unfulfilled preseason No. 1 ranking and a glaring absence from the NCAA tournament, loomed large. The departure of seven players to the transfer portal and two to graduation, left a void, now filled with five seasoned transfers and two freshmen, all eager to etch their success in Carolina lore.
This was more than just a season-opener against Radford; it was the first test of resilience for a team determined to rise from the ashes of last year's disappointments. The Tar Heels were not just playing to win a game; they were playing to win back their pride.
Now, let's pivot to some noteworthy tidbits from the Tar Heels’ win:
