ATLANTIS, THE BAHAMAS – In an electrifying showdown at the Battle 4 Atlantis, North Carolina squared off against a tenacious Villanova squad, and after the game going back-and-forth, ended in an 83-81 overtime loss for UNC.

The clash was marked by a staggering 52 fouls, underscoring the game's intense physicality.

Senior guard RJ Davis spearheaded UNC's effort with 23 points, complemented by Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan, who contributed 20 and 18 points, respectively. Villanova's Eric Dixon was a force to reckon with, amassing 34 points and 10 rebounds, steering his team to a hard-fought victory.

This gripping encounter, following UNC's earlier success, sets the stage for its next challenge in this prestigious tournament, with UNC now holding a 4-1 season record. Carolina will face the loser between Arkansas and Memphis on Friday at 1 PM.

Here are some noteworthy tidbits from UNC’s loss: