Top 12 Offensive UNC Football Players From AJ’s Time At THI

My 11-year run as publisher, editor, and lead writer and voice at Tar Heel Illustrated will soon come to an end, and as I look back to close out this chapter of my career, it seems fitting I offer my top 12 offensive UNC football players from this period of time.

This was not an easy decision. Plenty of really good players have come through Chapel Hill during these years, and there isn’t room for all of them. I’d like to include 35 or 40, but must keep it to 20.

So here it goes:

Note: The only criteria is whatever I put into it. This is for fun and conversation.

Also Note: I started this position August 1, 2014. I started my career Nov. 6, 1996. But this list only comprises players from my time at THI.

Final note: These are not in any specific order.





Drake Maye: Generational kind of talent who has the competitive spirit to go with it. His arm, uncanniness, and guts make him the best QB ever at UNC as well as one of its best players ever.

Omarion Hampton: Hampton’s no BS approach meshed with his immense natural gifts make him one of the best running backs in Carolina’s history, which is loaded with so many outstanding ball carriers. He wasn’t a chest pounder, didn’t boast, he simply went about his business and often made opponents feel helpless.

Sam Howell: Another great competitor who could turn literally nothing into something memorable. Hard-nosed, always got up no matter the hit, could take the top off the defense, extend plays, and if it was mandated plays get “drawn up in the dirt in the huddle” moving forward, he would be a star of stars.

Michael Carter: Carter turned himself into an NFL player. He was very solid his first two seasons in a program that was quickly falling apart. But his last two years were sensational and with Javonte Williams gave UNC its best one-two punch in the backfield ever.

Willie Lampkin: As likeable a UNC football player as I have covered, and there have been many. Also a road grader (he loved that description), a grinder, the toughest dude on the field and one of the smartest.

Ryan Switzer: Ryan was so much more talented than most people gave him credit for in high school and early on at UNC. A running back before he got to Chapel Hill, he made himself a terrific college receiver and NFL worthy. Best return man ever at UNC, a gamer of gamers, and if Roy Williams coached him, he would have regularly called Ryan a “tough little nut.”

Marquise Williams: The best leader I have covered at Carolina. Outstanding person, loved by his teammates, and a player who always took responsibility when he didn’t play well. His Monday presser a few days after the debacle losing to South Carolina to open the 2015 season was a great moment in his life. Marquise manned up and was sensational the rest of the way.

Charlie Heck: A product of an NFL dad and older brother who started at UNC, Charlie was an all-business guy who worked himself into being one of the top offensive tackles this century at UNC. Really good pass blocker, a solid leader, and good spokesman for the team when it was struggling.

Landon Turner: Landon Turner ate defensive linemen. Literally. He gorged on them enough that he earned plenty of accolades during his time at Carolina. He was also a really good go-to player for a quote. That’s important for an offensive the an o-linemen can talk it up openly and honestly. He was that guy.

Josh Downs: In the mold of Switzer, Downs may have been the smallest guy on the field but was always one of the most difficult to deal with. He was an outstanding college player and has made himself an NFL player. Toughness personifies Downs.

Lucas Crowley: Crowley was underappreciated when he was at UNC and probably isn’t remembered all that well by fans. But he should be celebrated. Lucas had a really nice career and helped pave the way for some potent offenses.

Dyami Brown: Once his constant work on his hands started paying off, Dyami took off. His full talent sprung free and made him one of the more dangerous receivers in the nation and a player who is still in the NFL.