CHAPEL HILL – Perhaps Chip Lindsey said it best in just his second interview with the media that covers North Carolina football: “We’ve got to make sure we just don’t talk about it, we actually do it in practice,” he said, referring to the Tar Heels getting beefier, meaner, and more physical in the ground game. It wasn’t exactly a dig at former offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who also annually expressed a need to get more physical on the ground, but other than Michael Carter’s and Javonte Williams’ natural abilities to break tackles, it has been an issue for the Heels. And it must change, Lindsey said. “That’s where it starts,” he said about the need tom effectively run the football and having a successful offense. Carolina finished last season ranked No. 66 in rushing, averaging 153.5 yards per game. But 50 net yards per game were attributed to quarterback Drake Maye, something Lindsey would like to avoid this fall. If you remove just 25 yards per-game from Maye’s totals, UNC would have finished 94th. Running the ball conventionally and minimizing the hits Maye takes was a major point of emphasis in the spring and will be heading into fall camp in early August.

UNC hasn't run the football effectively in tight situations since the 2020 season. (ACC Media)

“That’s what we’re trying to do now is set the tone,” Lindsey said. “Our run game is a hair different than (what) they did last year. We want to be physical. We want to make sure we focus on double teams. We want to get movement at the point of contact and really dent the line of scrimmage. I really think that’s the key for us.” And it begins up front. Carolina has four starters back from last season along its offensive line, including seventh-year center Corey Gaynor. It also added Sun Belt Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year in Willie Lampkin. That group is tasked with the responsibility of giving running backs opportunities to establish the ground attack. The better the guys up front do, the more chances the backs will have at getting past the line of scrimmage and through the first line of defense, and then their natural gifts can completely take over. “As a running back room, we’re getting more north and south; that’s very important,” Gaynor said. “As an o-line, we’re coming off the football more and putting more of an emphasis on getting off the ball and getting to the second-level guys and getting some yards that we need.” It also means running the ball more effectively in tight situations, be it third or fourth-and-short at midfield, or inside the red zone. UNC was 105th in red zone offense last season. If the Tar Heels are to improve on their nine wins, they must score more touchdowns when getting close to the goal line. Setting the tone for the red zone begins long before the Tar Heels get there. Good running teams have success no matter where they are on the field. If the Heels are improved running at their own 30, at the 50, or an opponents’ 35, they will be more efficient inside the 20.

UNC OC Chip Lindsey says "more downhill running" is a key for the Tar Heels on offense this fall. (Jacob Turner.THI)