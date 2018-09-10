CHAPEL HILL – Instead of North Carolina’s 0-2 start to the football season and the growing criticism of head coach Larry Fedora serving as the main storylines surrounding the Tar Heels’ program, talk is centered more on Mother Nature and the havoc she may soon wreak on the Old North State.

Hurricane Florence is headed toward North Carolina, and if projections stand, it could be one of the strongest hurricanes to ever hit a state that has an extensive history dealing with major storms. The reason it’s hijacked the other UNC football topics is because it could force a cancellation or postponement of Saturday’s home opener versus No. 18 Central Florida. As of 5 pm Monday, Hurricane Florence was a Category 4 storm with winds at 130 miles per hour and slated to make landfall in the Wilmington, NC, area Friday afternoon as a Category 4 storm. The size of the hurricane force winds doubled between 4 and 5 pm Monday, so the storm is strengthening. According to a spokesman at UNC, since this is not an ACC game North Carolina will make the eventual decision on whether or not to play and perhaps where to play if the game site is moved. UNC is in regular contact with UCF.

Florence's path as of Monday at 5 pm. Weather Channel

“I know that they’ve been constantly meeting about the hurricane and the main concerns for the safety of the fans and the safety of the people who work in the stadium, the safety of the players,” UNC Coach Larry Fedora said during his weekly press conference Monday at the Kenan Football Center. “I know the university will do what’s right, I don’t doubt that, and I’ll go along with whatever they decide. Fedora isn’t watching the Weather Channel or anything, he’s game-planning and has someone else keeping an eye on it for him. If the Tar Heels and Golden Knights are to play as scheduled, it will be in rainy conditions, as the storm is expected to move slowly through North Carolina dumping as much as 24 inches of rain in the Triangle area. But, it’s supposed to rain every day from Tuesday on, so UNC will at least have wet conditions when preparing for the game. “One thing we try not to do is be worried about what the weather is when preparing for a game,” Fedora said. “Now, we obviously take into consideration what’s going to happen, but we don’t talk about it a lot as a team. “We’ll put a plan together in case there’s issues, but right now we just want to focus on them getting better. I would imagine it’s going to be wet all week and we’ll get plenty of opportunities to play with a wet ball.”

Virginia Tech-UNC during Hurricane Matthew in 2016. USA Today