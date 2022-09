This article could have very well be entitled, "North Carolina finally offers Trentyn Flowers."

Tar Heel Illustrated has been following the the 14th-ranked prospect in the 2024 class for almost a year. We first started reporting on him last December when he said he was hearing from UNC. Hubert Davis watched him over the holidays at the Chick fil-A Classic in South Carolina. The coaching staff continued to monitor him during the spring and summer on the EYBL circuit.