CHAPEL HILL – The University of North Carolina’s football game scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15 against UCF will not be played due to Hurricane Florence. All tickets for the game that were purchased through Carolina Athletics will be automatically refunded. Ticketholders do not need to contact the UNC athletic ticket office or the Rams Club for a refund.

In addition, the following athletics events scheduled for this week are also cancelled or postponed:

Field Hockey – Friday’s game vs. Virginia and Sunday’s game vs. James Madison are postponed (re-scheduled dates to be announced);

Men’s Soccer – Friday’s game at Duke postponed (date to be announced);

Volleyball – Friday’s game vs. North Dakota State is cancelled; Sunday’s game at Duke is postponed (date to be announced);

Women’s Tennis – weekend tournaments in Cary, N.C., and Williamsburg, Va., are cancelled

“Hosting a major college football game is a massive undertaking that on a good day involves fans and thousands of state, local and campus personnel, including public safety officials, traveling from all over the area. The current forecast for both the impact and aftermath of the hurricane would require those officials to divert critical resources from what could be much more significant duties. We can’t know for certain the amount of damage the storm will inflict, but the sensible decision at this time is to not play the game,” says Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham.

One of the major concerns that emergency planners currently face because of the storm is the lack of hotel rooms due to reservations that are being held for the football game. Therefore, the University is encouraging fans to clear those reservations as soon as possible so students, staff and emergency responders may book reservations for those rooms.

“We are disappointed for both teams and their fans,” says Cunningham. “We wish UCF good luck the rest of the season and appreciate (athletics director) Danny White’s and (executive associate AD) David Hansen’s consultation and cooperation in making this decision. We look forward to our game at Kenan Stadium against Pitt on Sept. 22.”

UNC and UCF athletics department officials will continue to discuss the feasibility of playing the game at a later date this season. Information about future plans for the football game will be posted when known to GoHeels.com and distributed through social media channels.

Remember to listen to your local officials, weather service and emergency planners, use good judgment and be safe before, during and after the storm.