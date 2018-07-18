UNC Self-Reports NCAA Violations
North Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham revealed Wednesday evening that UNC is awaiting rulings from the NCAA on multiple football players' eligibility for infractions for secondary violations.
Multiple sources have confirmed to THI that this stems from actions that occurred late last winter and UNC self-reported to the NCAA in March. At stake is the number of games the players might be suspended based on their individual infractions. It is believed that suspensions could range between one and four games.
Here is what Cunningham said in the statement:
"When we became aware of a situation within the football program, we self-reported what the NCAA deemed to be a secondary violation. I worked closely with Chancellor Folt and Coach Fedora to address this issue from an NCAA, University and Department of Athletics perspective, and we have taken appropriate disciplinary action.
“We have high expectations of all of our students, coaches and staff, and we expect everyone to abide by and embrace team and NCAA rules. We are disappointed when we fall short, and we always strive to get better.”