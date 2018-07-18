North Carolina Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham revealed Wednesday evening that UNC is awaiting rulings from the NCAA on multiple football players' eligibility for infractions for secondary violations.

Multiple sources have confirmed to THI that this stems from actions that occurred late last winter and UNC self-reported to the NCAA in March. At stake is the number of games the players might be suspended based on their individual infractions. It is believed that suspensions could range between one and four games.

Here is what Cunningham said in the statement: