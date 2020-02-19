News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-19 16:49:15 -0600') }} basketball Edit

UNC Coaches Watch Baldwin

Roy WIlliams and Steve Robinson flew to Wisconsin to check out one of the five 2021 prospects holding a UNC offer.
Roy WIlliams and Steve Robinson flew to Wisconsin to check out one of the five 2021 prospects holding a UNC offer. (Rivals.com)
Clint Jackson • TarHeelIllustrated
Basketball Recruiting Director
@clintjackson1
Clint Jackson has been covering ACC basketball recruiting for over 20-years. His work has been published by over twenty major publications; online outlets, print publications and sports radio shows.

With the way that things are going this season for the North Carolina Tar Heels basketball team, Roy Williams and Steve Robinson haven’t let that affect their dogged nature on the recruiting trail....

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}